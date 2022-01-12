Prudent Man Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after buying an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

