Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock remained flat at $$67.11 during trading on Wednesday. 1,363,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,283,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

