Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.99. The company had a trading volume of 108,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.30. The company has a market cap of $405.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

