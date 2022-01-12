Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 269.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,460,000 after purchasing an additional 945,230 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 198,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 817,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,127,224. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25.

