PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 885 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PTCT opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.