Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

