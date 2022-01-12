Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.19 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.78 ($0.32). Approximately 690,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 917,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.33).

PURP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.02) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £71.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.