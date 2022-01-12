PutinCoin Trading Up 601.4% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 601.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $728,565.11 and $1,008.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.84 or 1.00012538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00090559 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00032330 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00793610 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

