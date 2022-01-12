Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Callaway Golf Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

