Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

JPM stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 462,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

