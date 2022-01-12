Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $11.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $14.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,875.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $13.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $56.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $78.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $104.34 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,179.32.

AMZN opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,450.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,431.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.