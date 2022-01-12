Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

EGP opened at $210.18 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

