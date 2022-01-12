Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SL Green Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

