Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.68.

Shares of TDG opened at $653.43 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $622.26 and a 200 day moving average of $627.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

