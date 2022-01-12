Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for OneMain in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

