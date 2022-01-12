Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Boosted by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

Shares of KEY opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

