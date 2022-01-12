Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Synchrony Financial Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

