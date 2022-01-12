Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

JHG opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,340 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 98,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

