Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Federated Hermes, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Federated Hermes by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 8.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 92.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

