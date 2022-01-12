QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.46. 286,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

