Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY22 guidance to above $8.00 EPS.

NYSE DGX traded down $10.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,836. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.77.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.