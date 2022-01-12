R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after buying an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,180. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

