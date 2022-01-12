R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 856,178 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in R1 RCM by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in R1 RCM by 14.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

