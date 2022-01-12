RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $463.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $9,327,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

