Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Radian Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Radian Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after purchasing an additional 472,110 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 496,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 148,927 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.