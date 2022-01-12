Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

RAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

