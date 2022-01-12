Rally (RLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.48 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $674.03 million and $4.48 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00078674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.41 or 0.07640447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,783.19 or 0.99756114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,248,323 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.