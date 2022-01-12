Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.46) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($29.49).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 2,010 ($27.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,522 ($20.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,090 ($28.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,946.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,944.94.

In related news, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($26.37) per share, with a total value of £48,575 ($65,935.93). Also, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.76) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,204.43). Insiders have acquired 3,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,760 over the last ninety days.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.