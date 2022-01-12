Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $112.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

