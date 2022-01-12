Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMT opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

