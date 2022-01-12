Raymond James & Associates Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

