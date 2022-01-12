Raymond James & Associates Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $19,528,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $12,763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $9,902,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

BFLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

