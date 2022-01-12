Raymond James & Associates Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NYSE:PAG opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

