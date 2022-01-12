Raymond James & Associates Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GDO opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

