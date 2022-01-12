Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 243.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

