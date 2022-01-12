Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $200.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

