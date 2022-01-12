Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MasTec by 44.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 56.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

