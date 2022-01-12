Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Globe Life by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Globe Life by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

