Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

DWAS stock opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

