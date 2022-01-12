Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,050,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.