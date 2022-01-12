Raymond James Lowers Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Price Target to C$1.00

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE WHN opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$62.47 million and a P/E ratio of -26.05. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.81.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.