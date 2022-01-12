Raymond James Reiterates “$19.50” Price Target for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) has been given a $19.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of LOOP stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Loop Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

