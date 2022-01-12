Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.62.

TSE SVM opened at C$4.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.76.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,300. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total transaction of C$224,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at C$280,805.62. Insiders have sold 172,125 shares of company stock worth $935,123 over the last three months.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

