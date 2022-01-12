Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 2%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares were down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 362,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 519,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

