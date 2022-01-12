Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 813 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 813 ($11.04).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.81) to GBX 890 ($12.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.22) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.86) to GBX 809 ($10.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.22) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($13.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
In related news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,560.91).
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.