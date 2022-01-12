Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 813 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 813 ($11.04).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.81) to GBX 890 ($12.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.22) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.86) to GBX 809 ($10.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.22) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($13.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Redrow alerts:

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,560.91).

Shares of Redrow stock traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 644.80 ($8.75). 540,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 668.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 662.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 511 ($6.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($10.09). The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.