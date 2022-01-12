Redwire (NYSE:RDW) versus Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Critical Survey

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Redwire and Kaman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Redwire presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.76%. Kaman has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Redwire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kaman.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Kaman 0.43% 6.76% 4.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwire and Kaman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A Kaman $784.46 million 1.54 -$69.74 million $0.11 394.85

Redwire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman.

Summary

Kaman beats Redwire on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

