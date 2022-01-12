Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 74.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410,023 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.