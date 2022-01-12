Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,555 shares of company stock worth $2,069,601 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

