Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RPAY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 529,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Repay has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

