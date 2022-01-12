Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QSR. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,077,000.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.